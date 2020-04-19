Witness appeal over Ramsgate Post Office burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Ramsgate High Street Post Office.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (April 19). A man is reported to have smashed the lower part of the front door before stealing cigarettes from within the building.

Officers attended and are carrying out enquiries to identify the culprit, including a review of CCTV footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/66938/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.