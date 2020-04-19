Metal detecting group on a mission to share historical finds

Exhibitions, speakers and a ‘lost item’ service are some of the aims for a new metal detecting group with members from across East Kent.

Cinque Ports Detecting Club, which is based in Sandwich but has a large Thanet membership, says all activities are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic but plans are being made for when the country can safely come out of lockdown.

The club has around 35 members and is headed up by gardener Paul Shrubb, who is chairman, and committee members Sarah Lines, Tony Trice, Terry Dunlop and Thanet actor Jez Anderson.

Paul (pictured above) said: “Friends, family and I formed Cinque Ports Detecting Club. We will be exhibiting at public events, offering a free recovery service for lost jewellery, inviting guest speakers to our meetings who are able to give us talks relevant to what we do and raising funds for R.A.B.I The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution which is the oldest and largest charity for farming, established in 1860.

“Among many things it provides support and financial help to farming families who have fallen upon difficult times. All our members love to recover historical coins and artefacts from our past and follow strict club and national rules to achieve this, which includes seeking permission from the landowner/farmer before detecting. Without this permission our enjoyment of the hobby would be restricted which is why we have chosen R.A.B.I as our charity, to give something back.”

Members had been working to form the club since early last year. They started meetings this year but only managed two before the coronavirus restrictions came into force. The aim is to meet each month.

Paul said: “When we can be up and running again we are hoping to attend community events and be able to go out and give talks to other groups as well as inviting speakers to our group.”

If you are interested in being a speaker or asking the club to exhibit at future events contact the club via its facebook page here