Kent Police Chief Constable says seven officers and staff confirmed with coronavirus

Seven Kent Police officers and staff have been confirmed as having coronavirus, including one who is currently in hospital. Just over 20 others are displaying symptoms and self-isolating as a result.

However, overall the sickness absence rate within the Force has fallen.

Chief Constable Alan Pughsley of Kent Police said: “Our sickness absence rate is now down to about 4%, which is incredible and shows just how committed my officers and staff are. We are continuing with normal business in tackling crime and protecting the most vulnerable members of our society, as well as ensuring the new legislation is adhered to. They inspire me every day and I am extremely grateful to them for continuing to do an excellent job in difficult circumstances.

“While we do not know how each of these officers caught the virus or whether or not it was during the course of their policing duties, what this demonstrates is that we are all at risk of contracting Covid-19 even with the protective equipment that all my officers have access to.

“They are putting their health on the line to ensure the people of Kent continue to receive a policing service they can be proud of, and the best way to protect them and other frontline workers is to stay at home. I am pleased to say that the vast majority of people have been doing just that.”

Chief Constable Pughsley is urging the public to continue to stay at home, save lives and protect both the NHS and other frontline workers.

With lockdown measures extended by the Government for at least another three weeks, the requirement for people to adhere to social distancing restrictions is as important now as it was at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak.

As of Wednesday, April 15 Kent Police officers had issued a total of 53 fines to people who have refused to comply with the social distancing restrictions, including 23 over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. These included three people who had travelled from London to the beach at Hythe and were caught fishing after previously being asked to go home, and others who had been repeatedly warned against loitering in town centres.

Mr Pughsley said: “My officers are continuing to engage, explain and encourage people caught in breach of the restrictions, with enforcement used only as a last resort. It is disappointing that my officers had to issue more fines than previously over the Bank Holiday weekend due to a minority of people not doing as they have been asked, but I would like to thank the overwhelming majority who did resist the temptation to leave their homes to enjoy the warm weather.

“These are difficult times for us all and I completely understand why some people, for example those without gardens, may struggle to stay at home for an extended period of time. However, when you consider that more than 12,000 people have already died in the UK, it is of paramount importance that we all do as instructed by the Government.

“There is nothing more important than saving people’s lives and we all have a part to play. Please stay at home.”

Powers enacted by the government mean police may:

instruct people to go home, leave an area or disperse

ensure parents are taking necessary steps to stop their children breaking the rules

issue a fixed penalty notice of £60, which will be lowered to £30 if paid within 14 days

issue a fixed penalty notice of £120 for second time offenders, doubling on each further repeat offence

Individuals who do not pay a fixed penalty notice under the regulations could be taken to court, with magistrates able to impose unlimited fines.

You should only leave the house for very limited purposes:

shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible

one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household

any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home