The Ambrette is providing meals to two homelessness charities

The Ambrette restaurant, which has a venue in Margate, is supporting Porchlight and Catching Lives homelessness charities by providing hot cooked meals.

Charity resources are being stretched to breaking point and the crisis has hit the vulnerable and homeless. Many rough sleepers in Kent now have emergency accommodation but getting a roof over someone’s head is just the start.

Porchlight is working to make sure no one is forced to return to the streets when this crisis is over and is asking for help

Buying a takeaway from The Ambrette helps the restaurant to support Porchlight and Catching Lives with meals for those in emergency accommodation.

People can also donate directly to porchlight at www.porchlight.org.uk/donate

When placing an order for home delivery add a donation on the tip section. This money goes directly to Porchlight.

All deliveries are no contact.

Order via https://www.ambretterestaurant.co.uk/orders or call Margate 01843 231504

Free delivery to NHS Workers, privilege card holders and over 60s to the following postcodes CT1, CT2, CT9 and CT8