Hi-Tide Festival at Dreamland postponed until 2021

The Hi-Tide Festival scheduled to take place at Dreamland this July has been postponed until next year.

The event was due to be headlined by DJ Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook, and 70s and 80s Ska band Madness nd was expected to attract some 15,000 visitors.

But the coronavirus pandemic means it will now not take place until 2021.

In a statement organisers said: “After much consultation with key partners and agencies and following the latest UK government advice, it’s with great sadness that our team has decided to postpone the inaugural Hi-Tide Festival at Dreamland until July 2021.

“In the current situation brought about by Covid-19, it’s not possible to hold the festival this year for several reasons – the most important being the health and safety of the local community, fans, artists, our staff and suppliers.

“Margate is such a special place for us, and we were so excited to be part of Dreamland’s summer events that we can only apologise for the disappointment caused. But everyone’s safety is paramount, and unfortunately, we were left with no choice other than postponement. We’d like to thank you for your patience, support and understanding during this time.

“All tickets purchased for this year’s event will be valid for the rescheduled festival in 2021 taking place on July 3-4, and all the incredible artists that were due to play this year will be there waiting for you. If, however, you wish to have a refund please contact your original point of purchase.

“As soon as the current situation improves, we will be back to work with local partners in Margate and are planning something special for this Autumn to support the local community and celebrate the culture and place we love.”

Check hi-tidefestival.com for updates.