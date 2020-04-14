Coastguard, RNLI and police undertake missing person search in Broadstairs

Coastguard, Ramsgate RNLI and police were involved in a search for a missing person around the water edge in Broadstairs, during the early hours of this morning (April 14).

HM Coastguard Margate were tasked by UK Coastguard to assist Kent Police in the search at 1.54am.

The Ramsgate inshore and all-weather lifeboats were then launched at 2.30am. Both boats carried out a thorough search of the area along the coast line between Broadstairs and Joss Bay, along with Mobile Coastguard units shoreside.

A white parachute flare was fired to illuminate the area during the operation.

After searching for around 90 minutes a report came in that the missing person was safely ashore although they were extremely cold.

Once this had been confirmed by the police, both boats were released and returned to station.

The person was taken to hospital to make a full recovery.

Kent Police has been contacted for further details.