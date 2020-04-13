Thantos Motorcycle Club members deliver Easter treats to children and staff at QEQM’s Rainbow Ward

Members of Thantos Motorcycle Club have visited QEQM Hospital to deliver Easter Eggs.

Each year there is usually an Easter Egg run from Whistable to the hospital in Margate to bring some joy to little ones in the children’s Rainbow Ward.

This year the event could not go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic but big-hearted bikers from the club were determined youngsters – and staff – would not miss out.

A group spokesman said: “There’s normally an egg run from Whitstable to QEQM hospital on Easter Sunday but due to the Covid19-it was cancelled. So Thantos Motorcycle Club went out of their way and got masks and gloves and used their own money to buy eggs for the children in the Rainbow Ward of QEQM so they didn’t miss out.

“We took over 35 eggs and a tray of chocolate for the workers for doing such a good job.”