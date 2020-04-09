Man arrested following police pursuit in Margate

An arrest has been made following a pursuit in Margate which resulted in a police car being damaged.

A driver failed to stop for officers on the A28 in Westbrook yesterday (April 8) afternoon. The vehicle then collided with a marked police vehicle during a pursuit and was stopped in Market Place, Margate, a short time later.

Cannabis was recovered following a search of the vehicle and a 28-year old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when requested to do so, driving without insurance and possession of a Class B drug.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.