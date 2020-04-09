Bin collections on normal service over bank holiday weekend

Waste collections will continue on a normal schedule over the Easter bank holiday despite services being stretched.

But Thanet council is asking people to try and minimise waste to reduce disruptions.

Cllr Steve Albon, Cabinet Member for Operational Services, said: ““I would like to thank all of our front-line waste and cleansing staff, who are working even harder than usual to continue to deliver our key services at this time.

“To help them, we ask that you try to minimise the amount of waste your household produces and show patience and understanding if your collections are disrupted. Given that services are stretched at the moment, the Government advice is that this is not a suitable time for clear outs or the transporting of waste to recycling centres.”

Thanet council says to help maintain a normal service, please:

➡️ Put bins out by 6am for collection (no side waste will be taken)

➡️ Park sensibly and keep routes to bins clear

➡️ Recycle as much as possible

➡️ Remember that food waste is being collected separately

➡️ Store tissues securely in two bags and keep separate from other waste for 72 hours before adding it to your bin if you are self-isolating

The authority thanks resident for the continued messages of support to waste crews and will be publishing a #ThankHoliday message tomorrow at 9am.

Keep checking thanet.gov.uk for the most up to date information.