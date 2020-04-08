Ramsgate man arrested in connection with Thanet ambulance vandalism released from custody

A 47-year-old man from Ramsgate who was arrested by officers investigating damage caused to ambulances in Thanet has been released pending further enquiries.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to vehicles on two occasions and taken into custody on April 1.

Kent Police is continuing to appeal for information after nine tyres were found to be damaged on six ambulances between 8pm on Saturday, March 21 and 7am the following day. Officers are also investigating a report that further damage was caused to three tyres on two ambulances overnight between 6pm on Saturday, March 28 and the following morning.

In both reports, the vehicles had been parked in Haine Road, Ramsgate.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Haine Road area, on either dates, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/52297/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org