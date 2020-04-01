Police called to group disturbance at Margate property

Police were called to a disturbance among a large group of people at a house in Margate last night (March 31).

Officers were called to William Avenue at 8.30pm. It is understood there were some 15 people at the property.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 8.30pm to a report of a disturbance in William Avenue, Margate.

“Officers attended and a group of people were reminded of their personal responsibilities in relation to the Government’s instructions around social distancing and dispersed.”

Police were given extra powers from March 26 to enforce strict new curbs on public life in the bid to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

The government made new public health regulations strengthening the police enforcement powers in England to ensure people stay at home and avoid non-essential travel.

If members of the public do not comply the police may:

instruct them to go home, leave an area or disperse

ensure parents are taking necessary steps to stop their children breaking these rules

issue a fixed penalty notice of £60, which will be lowered to £30 if paid within 14 days

issue a fixed penalty notice of £120 for second time offenders, doubling on each further repeat offence

Those who do not pay a fixed penalty notice under the regulations could be taken to court, with magistrates able to impose unlimited fines.

If an individual continues to refuse to comply, they will be acting unlawfully, and the police may arrest them.

Only go out if you are:

shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

one form of exercise a day – for example, a run, walk or cycle – alone or with members of their household

any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

travelling to and from work, but only where they cannot work from home

Participating in gatherings of more than two people in public spaces is also not permitted except in very limited circumstances, for example, where it is for essential work purposes.