NHS staff in east Kent dealing with a growing number of deaths due to coronavirus

NHS frontline staff are coping with a growing number of deaths in hospital due to coronavirus.

Data released today (April 1) shows that as of 9am today across the UK 152,979 people have been tested, of which 29,474 were confirmed positive.

As of 5pm on 31 March, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,352 have died.

The figures for deaths relate to patients who have died in hospital and who have tested positive for COVID-19. The figures are compiled from validated data provided by NHS England and Improvement, Health Protection Scotland, Public Health Wales and the Public Health Agency (Northern Ireland).

These figures do not include deaths outside hospital, such as those in care homes.

Within the East Kent Hospital Trust sites – which comprise of QEQM in Margate, William Harvey Hospital in Ashford and the Kent & Canterbury Hospital – NHS England data shows the recording of 12 deaths between March 22 and March 31.

NHS England says the number of deaths which have been reported by trusts and verified in the 24 hours prior to 5pm yesterday shows a further 486 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died in England and 77 in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, bring the total to 563.

Patients were aged between 13 and 99 years old. Of the 486 people who died in England, 20 (aged between 13 and 93 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.

East Kent Hospitals Trust has recorded the death of patients on March 22, March 24, March 26, two on March 27, two on March 28, March 29, three on March 30 and one on March 31.

Symptoms:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home.

Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.

Use the 111 coronavirus service at https://111.nhs.uk/covid-19/

Reduce the spread

wash your hands with soap and water often, for at least 20 seconds

use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards

clean objects and surfaces you touch often (like door handles, kettles and phones) using your regular cleaning products