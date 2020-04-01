Appeal for former officers and volunteers to return to Kent Police

Former Kent Police officers, staff and volunteers are being encouraged to consider returning to the force while it keeps the county safe during the Covid-19 emergency.

As demands on policing change during the coronavirus pandemic, Kent Police is looking at ways it can maintain the best possible service to the public.

An increased number of patrols are operating in key public spaces to help enforce the government advice that people should stay indoors and only travel if it is essential.

Officers, staff volunteers and members of Kent’s Special Constabulary who have previously served with Kent Police, can now express an interest in returning to support in the force.

Deputy Chief Constable of Kent Tony Blaker said: “With a changing demand on policing during this national emergency it is vital we continue to explore ways in which we can continue to protect the public and support the NHS.

“Kent Police is an innovative force and would like retired officers, staff and Specials and those who would like to be considered for volunteer roles to come forward.

“Policing is about protecting people from harm and I can think of no modern set of circumstances where there was a more pressing need for people to be protected than now.”

A dedicated webpage – https://www.kent.police.uk/canyouhelp – has been set up on the Kent Police website where those interested in returning to the force can register their interest in their preferred category.

Where applicable, applicants will have the choice of returning as an officer, returning as a member of the Special Constabulary or joining as a volunteer.

The force will assess the skill sets of those who register and will offer roles in line with the force’s needs.

Deputy Chief Constable Blaker added: “Everyone who has served in Kent Police has done so with a great amount of pride and honour and that feeling doesn’t go away when they leave.

‘Likewise, we know there are individuals who want to offer their time and give back something to the community and we want to hear from them.

‘Many former officers and staff will want to help during these unprecedented times and Kent Police would like to hear from you.”