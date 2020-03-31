Continued free food deliveries from Our Kitchen and Ramsgate Town Council team confirmed

Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet will continue to be involved with food deliveries during the coronavirus crisis.

Despite a disagreement over operating procedures and a partial withdrawal of funding that arose over the weekend it has now been confirmed that food deliveries will continue.

Stephanie Hayman, director of Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet CIC, said: “We are pleased to say that the vital work of getting much-needed food and provisions distributed to those in need in Thanet continues.

“Many tireless volunteers and staff from several Thanet charities, voluntary organisations and the district council are collaborating in a hub and spoke system to channel supplies from Fareshare to local communities.

“Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet continues to play a key role facilitating the communications between Fareshare and local distribution hubs, as well as sign-posting to families in need to the distributors in their communities. This essential, collaborative effort at such a difficult time continues apace but we fear the need in Thanet is very high. No doubt the nature and scope of the service will continue to evolve and grow.”

Much of the distribution is being carried out by Ramsgate Town Council staff, with input from town clerk Richard Styles, and community volunteers including Councillor Becky Wing.

Radford House – the former fire station in Effingham Street – is serving as the depot for all the food collected from FareShare and other organisations.

The team are then distributing and parcels are going out to charities and groups across the isle. Our Kitchen, founded and led by Sharon Goodyer, is expected to receive £4,500 funding from county councillor Barry Lewis via his members grant. Fellow county councillor Karen Constantine will use £8000 from her members fund for the Ramsgate operations.

Cllr Wing said: “When things get tough, good always shines and while communities in Thanet wait for government support it is the smaller projects that work all year and locals that ‘step up’ to get that support in place fast.

“For the last two weeks, with a massive increase in demand, Ramsgate Town Council and some of is team ‘got stuck in’. Sharon Goodyer from Our Kitchen has been locating large food stores for Thanet, which are being collected from Ashford, off loaded and redistributed to food banks across Thanet including Salvation Army, The Gap – Broadstairs, St Austin & St Gregory’s Margate.

“We have also delivered to over 60 families and people – some acute cases of self-isolation where food was desperately short.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to be involved in collecting and distributing food to the vulnerable, those in need, isolated and less fortunate, over the past few days. Sharon Goodyer is an absolute trouper and a difficult woman to keep still and special superhero awards need to be made to RTC workers Chris Barton, Maxine Morgan and Tyler Keehner.”

The confirmation of continued services was issued today (March 31) following uncertainty over the weekend after the disagreement took place.