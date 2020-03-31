Ramsgate driver’s fundraiser to create face masks for frontline workers by using 3D printers

A Ramsgate driver who currently is not working due to the coronavirus outbreak is raising money to make face protection masks for frontline workers.

Phil Hathaway wants to raise money to buy materials and, if possible, a third 3D printer to create free 3d printed face shields for key workers in the Thanet area.

The masks cost 35p each to make and Phil wants to turn his hobby into a useful tool during the bid to contain the virus.

He said: “I am self employed and no longer working and, as I have two 3d printers at home, I am producing these lightweight droplet visors.

“ I can’t run around delivering single items, but if there are any NHS workers, care homes, carers, shop workers etc that can use them, I can deliver 10-15 a day, anywhere in Thanet.

“There will be no charge although I may need to ask for donations towards further supplies, but I have the cost of the first 100 covered.”

An original target of £100 has been surpassed with donations now standing at £430.