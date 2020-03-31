Margate woman arrested after being spotted attempting to get into cars

A 22-year-old woman from Margate has been arrested today (March 31) after being spotted trying car doors and carrying a glass hammer.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to Third Avenue, Cliftonville at 4.15am following reports that a person had been seen trying car doors.

“Officers attended and a 22-year-old woman from Margate was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle.

“A glass hammer and bank cards have been seized by police and an investigation is ongoing. The woman remains in custody.”

Inspector Julien Lawton added: ‘We would like to remind vehicle owners that there are steps they can take to protect themselves against opportunist thieves. Remove any expensive items from your car and leave nothing on display, not even loose change. Try to park your car in a well-lit area, ideally where it is covered by CCTV.

“If you see anything suspicious or believe someone may have tried to steal from your car, report it to Kent Police by calling 101 (or 999 if a crime is in progress) or online via www.kent.police.uk.”