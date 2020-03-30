Online resources to keep your youngsters entertained

St Peter’s Dance and Drama Academy has released a timetable for virtual lessons.

The academy, based in the grounds of St Peter’s-in-Thanet junior school, will hold the sessions using Zoom – a platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and more.

Sessions run throughout the week and started today (March 30). They include street dance, stretch and musical theatre.

Book by emailing stpetersdanceanddramaacademy@outlook.com

Thanet Wanderers schools and community programme has put together a free website for students and is giving away prizes to the schools with the most submissions and the best individual efforts.

The website is at eggchase.co.uk

A facebook group for parents – Reality of Life under lockdown…. With children – is offering support and ideas for entertaining the little ones

The National Literacy Trust has launched Family Zone full of ideas to entertain children at home and benefit their reading, writing and language development.

Family Zone is created in partnership with teachers, authors, publishers and educational organisations.