Changes to maternity services to keep mums and babies safe during coronavirus spread

East Kent Hospitals in making change to maternity services, including at QEQM Hospital Margate, to keep mums and babies safe during the coronavirus emergency.

Appointments

They will contact you to discuss any changes to your upcoming appointment. If changes are made to your upcoming appointment they will telephone you, otherwise please attend as planned

A phone or video consultation may replace your upcoming appointment, but will be discussed with you first

Glucose tolerance test appointments will still be held in hospital – if you have a glucose tolerance test scheduled, go to hospital for that appointment

Do not bring anyone to your appointment — you must attend your appointment alone to help prevent the spread of infection.

Scans

Do not bring anyone to your scan appointment — you must attend your appointment alone to help prevent the spread of infection.

Birth partners and visitors

You may have one named birthing partner with you for the duration of your labour and delivery

Only your birthing partner can visit you while you are in hospital. No other visitors are allowed, to help prevent the spread of infection

Partners cannot stay overnight in the ward areas.

Antenatal classes and tours

Antenatal classes, tours and drop-in sessions are cancelled until further notice.

Find helpful information about pregnancy and maternity services on the MOMA app and our maternity web pages.