Thanet county councillors donate £4,500 to keep emergency food supplies running

A donation of £4,500 has been made by County Councillors Barry Lewis and Karen Constantine to ensure the continued running of Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet during the coronavirus emergency.

The Kitchen, run by Sharon Goodyer, is organising food collections from FareShare Kent and through donations from businesses which have had to shut up shop and is then redistributing to food banks and emergency help projects such as The Gap in Broadstairs and the Ramsgate salvation Army.

The aim is to make sure vulnerable residents in need are provided for during the crisis.

The funding is through Kent County Council’s members’ grant scheme.

Cllr Lewis said: “We have given the money from our members’ grants to make sure we can keep supplies going to the Kitchen and then through them to other charities.

“The money is being fast-tracked and will be available from the beginning of next week. Sharon’s home has become the hub for food going to groups like the Salvation Army.”

Any charities needing food supplies should contact Sharon on on 07912 793980 or message the Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet facebook page here