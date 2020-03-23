Police appeal following vandalism of ambulances at Thanet Make Ready station

Police are appealing for information following the deliberate damage to ambulances parked at Thanet’s Make Ready station near Westwood.

Kent Police received an initial report yesterday (March 22), that shortly after 7am, one vehicle was found to have damaged tyres. Following further enquiries, it has been established that a total of nine tyres from six vehicles were damaged while parked in Haine Road, Ramsgate, overnight between 8pm on Saturday, March 21 and 7am the following morning.

District Commander for Thanet, Chief Inspector Ed Ruffle said: “Causing criminal damage to emergency vehicles is highly irresponsible, and it could have put staff and patients in danger. To do this at a time when health services are under enormous pressure to keep people safe, could have had dire consequences, and we ask that anyone with information regarding this, contacts us.”

Yesterday a spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed damage to six vehicles, saying: “Six of our frontline ambulances were deliberately damaged overnight at our Make Ready Centre in Thanet.

“Our fleet staff have worked tremendously hard this morning to ensure that the impact on our patients was minimal. However, it was additional work at a time we are already under significant pressure.”

Witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/52297/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org