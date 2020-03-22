Successful tree planting day at Westbrook’s Sunken Gardens

Tree planting took place in the Sunken Garden, Westbrook, yesterday (March 22) as part of the part of the Isle of Thanet Trees and Woods Initiative (ITTWI) which has successfully secured £525,000 from the Urban Tree Challenge,

The sun shone as Sunken Garden volunteers and fellow ITTWI helpers planted six trees specially chosen to withstand the coastal winds.

ITTWI’s Peter Hasted, also founder of the Sunken Garden Society, was spearheading the event and Councillor Ash Ashbee was also tree planting.

The government’s social distancing advice of two meters was observed and those present feel the event was a great well-being booster.

More tree planting is planned next season and, although the Sunken Garden’s monthly task day events are suspended for now, volunteers still privately visit and look after the gardens when they can.