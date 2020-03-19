Schools issue ‘attempted abduction’ alert following incident in Ramsgate

Dane Court, Foreland Fields, Ramsgate Arts Primary and Royal Harbour Academy (lower school) have issued warning messages to parents after a reported “attempted abduction.”

In the alert schools have said: “Please be aware we have had reports that there has been an attempted abduction of a pupil (from another school) near Foreland Fields and RHA Lower School.

“Please could all parents and pupils be vigilant.”

The incident took place in Newlands Lane on Tuesday (March 17).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police received a report that a teenage girl walking along Newlands Lane, Ramsgate, was approached by two men who were seen to get out of a car at around 5.50pm on Tuesday.

“The men did not say anything and no physical contact was made. The girl was able to make her way safely away from the area. Officers continue to make enquiries in to the report.”