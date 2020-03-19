Extra phone lines and staff at The Limes Medical Centre

The Limes Medical Surgery in Margate has increased phone lines and staff and is sending out prescriptions to pharmacies for pick up.

In an update to patients at the surgery in Trinity Square Assistant Practice Manager Errol White said: “We would like to thank our patients for their continued cooperation during this unique time.

“We are following government guidance to protect front line staff so they can continue to support you and we welcome your understanding Do not come to the surgery if you do not have an appointment

“We have increased phone lines in and out- with more staff operating-please be patient, if you are requesting test results please ring after 2pm.

“If you have booked a call from the doctor have your phone with you to answer- their time is precious and they will not be able to keep ringing. Do not ring the surgery for prescription requests but utilise your local pharmacy or online facilities- you can still drop off the request to the post box at the front of the surgery

“All prescriptions are being sent to a pharmacy of your choice to stop any unnecessary trips out- you do not need to pick your prescription up from the surgery We may need to cancel routine appointments- apologies for this but where we are able too we will turn these into telephone calls, so your health can still be monitored

“We will be introducing e-consult from the 31st March to enable patients to contact the surgery without the need to telephone- information can be found on our website with a video explanation.”