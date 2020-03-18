UPDATE: Newington by-election now cancelled

The Newington Ward by-election tomorrow (March 19) has now been cancelled.

A Thanet council statement says: “Following concerns raised by Thanet and other councils over the legal requirement to hold elections during the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re expecting Government to announce that planned elections should be cancelled. An assurance has also been received that no legal action will be taken against Returning Officers for cancelling elections.

“This means that the Newington by-election will not be taking place tomorrow (Thursday 19 March).”

Local elections scheduled for May 7 and the London mayoral election have been postponed for a year to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The government made the decision to push back the poll after the Electoral Commission said the health crisis would have an impact on campaigning and voting.