Westgate Olympic hopeful Connor Neal wins gold at national athletics championship

Westgate’s Connor Neal edged a little closer to his Olympic dream last weekend when he took the gold medal in the U23 Men’s 400m at the England Athletics U20 & U23 Championships.

The event, held at Bedford International Athletic Stadium, consisted of three heats on Saturday and the final on Sunday. Connor, 20, won his heat in a time of 48.13 and then stormed to victory the following day with a new personal best time of 47.27

This is his biggest achievement to date following on from his success earlier this year at the British University & College Sport (BUCS) athletics championships where he reached the finals in both the indoor and track and field competitions.

Connor, who started training with Thanet Athletics Club in 2010 aged 8, is now studying Sport and Exercise Science at St Mary’s University and represents both clubs at athletics events around the country.

He said his next big aim is to be selected to represent Great Britain at the European U23 Athletics Championships next year in Finland.

This has been a big weekend for Thanet AC athletes as George Seery also competed at Bedford in the U20 Men’s Hurdles and finished 3rd in the final with 53.45.