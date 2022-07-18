Two people arrested in connection with concern for baby boy who has since sadly died

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with concern for a baby boy who has since sadly died.

Kent Police was called at around 7.50am on Friday 15 July due to concern for the baby who had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital, Margate. The baby is understood to have been taken to a London hospital but sadly died.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the (QEQM) hospital and arrested a man in his 20s and a woman in her late teens. They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of the baby’s death.”