Family create fundraiser to help children of Margate mum after fatal stabbing

A fundraiser has been created to help pay for the funeral of a Margate mum-of-three who was shockingly killed in the early hours of yesterday morning (July 16).

Megan Murphy is hoping to help her aunty Samantha Murphy’s three children by easing the financial pressure they will face on top of the grief for their mum.

Kent Police officers were called at around 3.10am yesterday to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a property in Margate’s Elfrida Close.

Officers attended the address with Southeast Coast Ambulance Service and Samantha was found with stab wounds. She was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Samantha was just 37-years-old and lived in Margate with her children Brooke, nine, Ellie, 14, and 22-year-old Tommy Lee.

Megan, who already suffered the loss of her mum Aimee to covid in 2020, says on the fundraising page: “I am fundraising for my Aunty Sam’s children to help with funeral funds and the financial difficulty they are now going to face after sadly losing their mummy after she passed away early hours Saturday morning.

“My aunty leaves behind her 9 year old Brooke, 14 year old Ellie and her 22 year old Tommy Lee.! We don’t know exactly what happened yet but it is being treated as murder, I hope we can give her a beautiful send off.

“You didn’t deserve this Aunty Sam and we will get you the justice you deserve. Please keep our broken family in your hearts, especially my baby cousins.”

The 20-year-old added: “We just wish to raise as many funds for our poor cousins as for the funeral and to help with financial stress.”

Yesterday investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder. A woman in her 20s was also arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.

Officers remain at the property in Elfrida Road and have also had forensics carried out at a property in West Dumpton Lane, Ramsgate.

Anyone with information which can assist is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/136649/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website.

Written with thanks to Samantha’s family for permission