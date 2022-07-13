Teenage boy and girl arrested during disturbance at Margate Main Sands

Two teenagers have been arrested following yet another disturbance on Margate Main Sands yesterday (July 12).

Police officers were called to the beach at around 5pm after reports of a disturbance involving a large group of people.

One witness said lifeguards even had to retreat to their hut due to the antisocial behaviour.

Police arrested a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy – both visitors to Thanet – during yesterday’s incident.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to Margate Main Sands at around 5pm to a report of a disturbance involving a group of people.

“Officers attended and moved on the group from the area. Two people were arrested, a 15-year-old girl from Canterbury on suspicion of a public order offence, and a 15-year-old boy from East Malling on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

“They have both been released pending further investigation.”

The incident follows on the heels of a disturbance at the main sands last month which saw a number of arrest including a 62-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, a 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and a 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Staff at GB Pizza on the seafront were also subjected to abuse and assault from a man who had been drinking.

Last month dispersal orders were put in place at Margate and Broadstairs, which has also suffered antisocial behaviour.

Following the June disturbance Thanet council said it would bring in additional security to support toilet cleaning staff this summer.

During 2020 and 2021 Thanet paid for increased, private enforcement officers to deal with antisocial behaviour and littering on the isle’s beaches.

However, this was paid for out of temporary Contain Outbreak Management Funding (COMF) from the government’s Department for Health and Social Care. That funding has now ended.

In 2020 Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council also took the decision to fund private security mainly focused on Viking Bay but also taking in other bays in the town.

Staff from Marc-One and Probe Security provided the extra services. The town council will pay for extra enforcement again this summer and have security and stewards in place for the beaches.

Southeastern trains now also has security and stewards in place across multiple stations, including Margate, Ramsgate and Broadstairs, during weekends and holiday periods.