Teenage boy and girl arrested during disturbance at Margate Main Sands

Two teenagers have been arrested following yet another disturbance on Margate Main Sands yesterday (July 12).
Police officers were called to the beach at around 5pm after reports of a disturbance involving a large group of people.
One witness said lifeguards even had to retreat to their hut due to the antisocial behaviour.
Police arrested a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy – both visitors to Thanet – during yesterday’s incident.
A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to Margate Main Sands at around 5pm to a report of a disturbance involving a group of people.
“Officers attended and moved on the group from the area. Two people were arrested, a 15-year-old girl from Canterbury on suspicion of a public order offence, and a 15-year-old boy from East Malling on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
“They have both been released pending further investigation.”
The incident follows on the heels of a disturbance at the main sands last month which saw a number of arrest including a 62-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, a 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and a 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.
Staff at GB Pizza on the seafront were also subjected to abuse and assault from a man who had been drinking.
Last month dispersal orders were put in place at Margate and Broadstairs, which has also suffered antisocial behaviour.
Following the June disturbance Thanet council said it would bring in additional security to support toilet cleaning staff this summer.
During 2020 and 2021 Thanet paid for increased, private enforcement officers to deal with antisocial behaviour and littering on the isle’s beaches.
However, this was paid for out of temporary Contain Outbreak Management Funding (COMF) from the government’s Department for Health and Social Care. That funding has now ended.
In 2020 Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council also took the decision to fund private security mainly focused on Viking Bay but also taking in other bays in the town.
Staff from Marc-One and Probe Security provided the extra services. The town council will pay for extra enforcement again this summer and have security and stewards in place for the beaches.
Southeastern trains now also has security and stewards in place across multiple stations, including Margate, Ramsgate and Broadstairs, during weekends and holiday periods.
Make parents pay the price for there feral children. Then they might start to teach there children how to behave.
A slap on the wrist does not work. This is a national issue and has only got worse in the last decade or so.
We have a generation that have grown up thinking they can do whatever they like and there are no consequences. They have no respect for anyone else or anything.
Severe punishment is the only thing that will work, if the fear of god is put into a few then the situation will start to improve, if we carry on as we are this will only get worse.
Have you read the arfticle Mervin? It also refers to men of 62yrs, 42yrs and 38yrs. How are you going to get their parents to pay up?
You read the article ,the elder people were from an incident earlier in the year ,the teenagers were yesterday ,check first
I did read the article Elaine, I take it you didn’t read it properly as the older people were from another issue on Margate sand around a month ago.
Let me guess though, you think these little darlings just didn’t understand that they were doing anything wrong and are really very good boys and girls, they just need more love and a big hug!
S month ago is earlier,and no the parents should be responsible for their brats
Why arent they in school ?
We were on a beach in Spain and there were about 15/20 men on a stag-doo we think, there were topless and nude people on the beach and the group of men were acting as if they had never seen a nude person before they were kicking sand and being total idiots. Four police officers arrived and told the men to get off the beach the men all refused. Ten minutes later a police coach came and 25/30 police officers with their batons drawn rushed into the men really hitting them hard on their legs and backs they were all arrested. Afterwards of the female police officers came over to us and said in English “sorry about that we will not allow silly people to to be spoiling others enjoyment” as the police were leaving the beach sunbathers stood up and were applauding the police. That’s the way to do it.
Totally agree Bill, and the men that got hit with the batons and arrested will now think twice before behaving like that again. Zero tolerance on this sort of behaviour is the way to go, why should the majority have there enjoyment ruined by a minority.
Because unfortunately the minority shout loudest and are usually the most aggressive and the rest of society lives in fear of upsetting them. Society needs a reboot with the majority having their voices heard again.
And then the sand clapped
Haha. Love it. I assume this is a parody post.
Did the round them up and shoot them. With a baying crowd cheering on….
The actions you describe usually end up in crimes against humanity that are now often call “war crimes”
Physical abuse by the police should not be cheered. Anyone that’s studied policing knows this is not the way.
These people are not visitors to thanet they Are from thanet as my daughter knows them and they are local trash.
Doesn’t suit the narrative – it’s either foreigners or down from london!
Those are the rules….