Thanet properties to go under the hammer- including Grade II listed former Ramsgate council home (again)

Thanet has a number of lots at an up-coming auction, including a four storey house in Ramsgate with sea views that sold under the hammer last year for £245,000.

The end-terrace property at 18 Albert Street has three bedrooms, a basement and outside toilet.

Clive Emson auction appraiser Jon Rimmer said: “It might be possible to convert the basement into a self-contained flat, as long as all necessary consents are obtainable.

“It is situated close to the Ramsgate Royal Marina and town centre but is in need of improvement.

“The sea views are a really attractive feature and we anticipate interest in it from a variety of potential owners.”

The freehold guide price is £220,000-plus.

Since the 1980s 18 Albert Street was a shared ownership property, one of Thanet District’s Council’s first. The property is within a conservation area.

In 2020 the leaseholder passed away and Thanet District Council bought the leaseholders’ shares.

The property was in need of complete renovation when it went on the market last year.

During a council meeting, where a decision to sell the property was approved, Green councillor Tricia Austin requested a stay to look at options of retaining and refurbishing the site because of its listed status and close proximity to Addington Street, an area she described as ‘becoming Ramsgate’s Old Town” with potential for cultural facilities. However, this was not granted.

Another lot in Broadstairs is a freehold block of three flats currently let at £18,393.60 per annum.

They are situated at 11 Ramsgate Road in a four-storey block close to Viking Bay, shops and railway station.

Jon added: “This is a fine investment opportunity and the freehold guide price is £440,000-plus.”

Another Ramsgate lot consists of two flats at 128 King Street. Both require completing although most of the work has been done.

The freehold guide price is £175,000-185,000.

Also at the sale is 22 Trinity Square in Margate, a freehold block of four flats currently let at £19,260 pe annum.

The freehold guide price is £290-300,000.

One further lot is Flat 3 The Lodge, Salts Drive, Broadstairs, a two bedroom flat for refurbishment with a freehold guide price of £160-180,000.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year. This sale will be held on Wednesday, July 28.