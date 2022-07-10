Talented Art4All studio youngsters selected for Royal Academy of London exhibition – and more artists at Margate summer show

Fantastic art works created at an Acol studio for young people and adults with additional needs will be exhibited at the Royal Academy of London, Young Artist Summer Show 2022. (YASS)

Out of more than 21,000 online entries, three youngsters from the Sandra Art4All studio are among the 400 young people to have had works selected for the national exhibition.

Now in its fourth year, the Young Artists’ Summer Show is a free, open submission exhibition for students aged 4 – 19 studying in the UK. Artworks are judged by a panel of passionate artists and arts professionals, with selected artworks displayed online and on-site at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Artists Bethany Davies, 10, Dalibor Kovac-Stokes, 11, and Amelia Anderson, also 11, will be attending the private view at the Royal Academy with their families over the weekend of July 16- 17. Their works will be shown in the month-long exhibition from July 19– August 15.

Meet the artists:

Bethany has Charge Syndrome which is a rare genetic disorder.

Bethany lives in a completely silent world; she is profoundly deaf and is a kinaesthetic visual learner whose first language is BSL (British Sign Language).

Bethany’s time at the studio enables her to express her emotions through various media – so crucial when she can neither hear not speak.

Bethany is one of the studio’s younger artists, becoming a member in 2017. She is a natural maker who loves learning as well as taking time to explore mediums and materials in her own explorative way, especially materials that are tactile and sticky.

Bethany’s artwork has been awarded by Turner Contemporary in 2019 and selected by the Royal Academy for the Young Artist Summer Show 2022.

Dalibor is home schooled in Ramsgate. He was born with cerebral palsy and is profoundly deaf, visually impaired and non-verbal. Dalibor uses British Sign Language to communicate.

Although Dalibor enjoys painting, he is a self-taught photographer. He uses an iPad and App to manipulate and creates images of his experiences. Dalibor gives the viewer his perspective, encouraging us to see the world through his eyes. With his multi- sensory impairment, this is not an easy medium.

Through his camera lens he can capture and create a different view of the seaside. He currently enjoys places with plenty of traffic lights.

Dalibor’s award winning photography has been presented by Turner Contemporary 2020 and displayed in the Young Artist Summer Show 2021 and 2022 in the Royal Academy, London.

Amelia, from Garlinge, attends the Art4All after school club. She enjoys trying new non-traditional painting techniques to create artworks for her home.

Proud 2 Create Summer Exhibition

Talented members of Sandra Art4All studio are also working on their third major exhibition at The Margate School.

Proud 2 Create Summer Exhibition showcases 14 artists and their practices which form a vibrant collection of drawings, paintings and photographs.

Art4All owner Sandra Hampton said: “The Studio strives to enable the artists to create as independently as possible, tapping into their abilities and guiding them to make art that is both meaningful and purposeful.

“The artwork exhibited has been produced in a variety of mark making methods, utilising a number of very different techniques. Each artist is given the opportunity to try and experiment in fun and attainable processes, that they may, or may not use as a part of their practice.

“Whilst the finished product is clearly important, it is rather the process and application that is as relevant. Some artworks are planned, some are not. Each artist is guided to give them freedom to create art in their own way giving them a voice that is not normally heard.”

The exhibition runs at The Margate School, in the High Street, from August 19-29, 11am to 4pm each day. Entry is free.

Art4All

Sandra established Studio Art4All in 2016 after the sudden closure of the Royal School for Deaf Children, in Margate. Sandra had worked as the art teacher for the school and college for some 20 years.

Sandra’s passion for art and many years’ experience of working with young people with additional needs enabled her to set-up the bespoke studio.

Communication difficulties are a barrier for many of the artists who attend Art4All. Sandra is a proficient signer using British Sign Language and can implement a total communication approach throughout.

The focus is on each individual’s unique ability, their lack of inhibition and their huge ambition.