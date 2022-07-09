Screaming Alley and Thick & Tight bring live performance to Ramsgate’s Red Arrows Club

Performance group Screaming Alley has teamed up with Thick & Tight UK dance theatre company to bring variety show Short and Sweet to the Red Arrows Sports and Social Club in Ramsgate.

Rambert School trained founders Eleanor Perry and Daniel Hay-Gordon, via performances at pub theatres and gay pubs, have developed a style that mixes dance, mime, theatre and drag.

Short & Sweet includes solo works from Eleanor and Daniel alongside guest performers paying unusual tributes to Sid Vicious, Grace Jones and Rasputin. Short and Sweet climaxes with an imagined partnership between Elaine Paige and John Cage.

Screaming Alley is known for producing and presenting edgy work which is inclusive, life affirming and ridiculous fun. Founder Lara Clifton said: “To bring fresh work to Thanet which is of such a high calibre and is playful and relatable is important – it allows audiences to feel represented, to laugh together, to be moved. This show is for audiences aged 14 and over which means that we can answer the demand from younger people to see what Screaming Alley is all about.”

Bringing the show to Ramsgate has not been without its challenges – Screaming Alley has had to fork out for new staging to make it possible. With the Winter Gardens due to close in August and The Granville and Theatre Royal Margate already shut there fewer opportunities for people to experience live performance

Short & Sweet by Thick & Tight

July 29 at 7pm

Red Arrows Sports & Social Club, Newington Road

Tickets £15.00+£1.76 booking fee from https://thickandtight.eventbrite.co.uk