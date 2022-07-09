Beauty salon returns to Newington venue – 18 years after original opening

In 2004, 2nd Nature beauty salon opened its doors in Newington Road, Ramsgate, until boss Carole Benson moved to Cyprus in 2007.

Carole then ran her business in Cyprus while working in salons and for Thomas Cook as the firm’s bridal make up artist.

In 2016 she returned to Ramsgate and last weekend 2nd Nature reopened at its original home at the shop on Newington bridge.

Carole said the decision to return to the venue was prompted by the pandemic and the closure of beauty businesses during that time.

She said: “I first opened the beauty salon in 2004 and we were delighted to be selected by a university training centre.

“I trained in beauty therapy from a young age and have continued to update my qualifications ever since. My passions are holistic therapies, which include various types of massages from Indian head massage to Swedish and Manual Lymphatic Drainage which is beneficial to anyone suffering with Edema which is caused by excess fluid trapped in the body tissues.

“I am delighted to have the team join me at 2nd Nature.”

Carole also offers sinus drainage, Hopi ear candles, manicure, pedicure, waxing, tinting and other beauty treatments.

The reopening of 2nd Nature took place last Saturday (July 2) with Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara cutting the ribbon.

Cllr Ara said: “I was delighted to attend the reopening of the 2nd Nature hair and beauty salon. It’s wonderful to see that new businesses are opening all over the rest of Ramsgate as well as in our town centre.

“A massive thank you to Carole Benson and her wonderful team, who supported her in reopening the business in Newington again after 18 years. I would like to wish Carole and her team all the very best for a successful business.”

Meet Carole’s team

Emma Danton

“I’m a senior stylist with over 25 years’ experience. I’ve worked in salons and from home. Now I’m really proud to have joined the team at 2nd Nature.

“Colouring is my passion. I get real job satisfaction from seeing someone leave totally transformed and feeling good about themselves. I feel very privileged to say that I love my job and enjoy what I do.”

Anna Tolley

Anna trained at Little Essex Academy and specialises in dermal fillers, anti-wrinkle, fat dissolve and facials,

She said: “I also treat smokers lines, lip flip, brow lift and vitamin injections, skin boosters micro needling and Derma planning

“I’m a 42 year old single mum to son George, 9. I decided I would train in aesthetics to enable me to open my own business to better support my family. After my training I met Carole and began my journey.”

Mandy Shrestha

“I have been hairdressing for over 20 years. I started my journey as a permanent makeup artist four years ago after one of my hairdressing clients received an areola tattoo after having a mastectomy following a cancer battle. I was fascinated and wanted to be able to offer this amazing treatment.

“I trained with Karen Betts who is one of the industry’s leading artists in the world. Starting out with permanent make up brows, lips and eyeliner I then moved forward to medical tattooing and more recently trained to become an aesthetics practitioner.

“I am constantly updating my skills by taking masterclasses to ensure I have the full knowledge to offer the best. I am slowly moving away from hairdressing so that I get to give the gift of confidence to people every day and I am beyond excited to have joined the team at 2nd Nature to offer their clients the same. I will be offering permanent makeup and medical tattooing, aesthetic treatments, beauty treatments including microdermabrasion and micro-needling.”

Find 2nd Nature at 16 Newington ?road or on facebook here