Royal Harbour Academy celebrates Sixth Form Baccalaureate results

Royal Harbour Academy in Ramsgate is celebrating its Sixth Form results after 92% of students who completed the International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme passed the qualification.

Amber Morton passed the full IBCP, gaining a 6 in higher level English Language and Literature, a 6 in Social and Cultural Anthropology, a B grade in Reflective Project and passing IB core components; Japanese, Service Learning and Personal and Professional Skills. Amber has also completed a BTEC Level 3 diploma in Health and Social Care and is predicted a distinction, distinction (DD) grade.

During her time in Sixth Form, the school says Amber has been an outstanding member of The Royal Harbour Academy and has worked exceptionally hard within her studies and been a true ambassador of the school. Outside of lessons, Amber has helped lead and play key roles in school performances.

On results day Amber said: “I am so happy with my results. There were several times when I wanted to stop, but I persisted and overcame the challenges and now I don’t want to leave. “However I am excited to study Performance in Musical Theatre at De Montfort University.”

Daisy Supple passed the full IBCP, gaining a 6 in higher level English Language and Literature, a 5 in Social and Cultural Anthropology, a C in her Reflective Project and passing IB core components; Japanese, Service Learning and Personal and Professional Skills. Daisy has also completed a BTEC Level 3 extended diploma in Public Services and is predicted to achieve a distinction star, distinction star, distinction (D*D*D) grade.

The school says that during her time in the Sixth Form, Daisy has shown a sustained drive to achieve her best in all her courses. Daisy has been an outstanding student and has continually contributed to the wider curriculum of the school.

After collecting her results Daisy said: “I am absolutely buzzing with my results! Sixth Form has been fantastic and has given me so much confidence to go on and achieve. This morning I passed my interview to go into the Royal Air Force as a Logistic Supplier so today has been amazing!”

Headteacher Simon Pullen said: “The hard work and resilience shown by our Sixth Form students over the past two years has really paid off, with them achieving excellent results. We are incredibly proud of them all and wish them the very best for the future.”

Head of Sixth Form, Ollie Donohoe added: “I am overwhelmed with pride for our students. To gain this level of achievement following disruptions to their GCSE years is extraordinary. “Their achievement is a true reflection of their resilience and academic resolve.

“In addition to their outstanding IB results, several students have gained additional qualifications with us, including the Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award. Whatever their pathway, students are equipped with the qualifications and skill set to be highly successful and should have the highest of confidence.

“On behalf of everyone at The Royal Harbour Academy, we are all extremely proud of you and we wish you the absolute best with your next steps ”

IBDP Teaching and Learning Lead, Carla Spenner said: “This year, our Year 13s have gone above and beyond in preparation for their first examinations. This cohort of students were challenged the most when the pandemic hit the world but, they’ve not let that faze them. I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them. They maintained focus and commitment throughout it all.

“There are some incredible stories of success within this group of students – I want to give a special mention to Marshall Bennett, Daisy Supple and Maia Morgan Green for their efforts and achievements. We know that this group best represents Royal Harbour’s motto of ‘persist’ and I wish them well in their future endeavours.”