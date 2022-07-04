Become a Time Detective and discover Thanet’s treasures of the deep

Discovery Planet’s latest set of Time Detective science workshops in Ramsgate this Saturday coincide with an open day the following week about the amazing Rooswijk 1740 shipwreck.

At Discovery Planet’s workshops, on Saturday (July 9) people will be able to join researchers from Canterbury Christ Church University to explore the science behind the preservation of historical remains. The sessions will take place in Discovery Planet’s HQ at 47 High Street Ramsgate, CT11 9AG.

As usual it’s completely free of charge, there is no need to book, and people can just drop in at the start of each hourly session, between 10am and 3pm (which is when the last one begins).The 10am workshop is a special calm session, for those that require a quieter environment. The workshops will be led by a researcher who worked to preserve the famous Mary Rose shipwreck, and she’ll be on hand to answer any questions you might have.

On July 16-17, armed with an insight into the conservation methods used by the marine archaeologists, people will be able to see artefacts such as cannon balls, coins and personal possessions rescued from the wreck of the Rooswijk which met its fate on the treacherous Goodwin Sands, just off the coast of Ramsgate in 1740.

These Open Days will take place at Radford House, Effingham Street, Ramsgate CT11 9AT and will be the last chance for people to meet the team who have worked on the project and see the artefacts before they are moved to the Netherlands.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity to see hidden treasures and gain an understanding of the painstaking work scientists do to unlock the secrets of the past” said Nikki Hildesley of Discovery Planet. “It’s yet another example of the way science affects the world around us, and the interesting careers people can follow. Imagine becoming a marine archaeologist or a heritage conservator, for example!”

For more information about Discovery Planet go to www.discoveryplanet.co.uk or the Facebook Page www.facebook.com/DiscoveryPlanetUK