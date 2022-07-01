23 things to do and see in Thanet, July 2-3

Saturday, July 2

Margate Old Town market

July 2, 10am to 3pm, Market Place

Local traders in adults and kids vintage, Vinyl, Homeware, Jewellery, Art and design, Pottery and more.

Diary of a Madman and The Nose

July 2-3, Sarah Thorne Theatre, Broadstairs

A double bill of two plays by Gogol

1st July start time: 7:30pm

2nd July start time: 2:30pm & 7:30pm

A double bill of two plays by Gogol, performed in the round theatre style.

Unreserved seating.

£13 in advance / £15 on the door

Book here: https://www.sarahthornetheatre.co.uk/book

Santus Circus

Santus Circus is entertaining families in Ramsgate with shows until July 10.

The French family run circus is set up on land off Lord of the Manor roundabout/Hengist Way and has a variety of exciting acts on offer.

Friday 1st: 5pm and 7:30pm

Saturday 2nd: 2pm and 5pm

Sunday 3rd: 2pm and 5pm

Book on 07843 884 787, pay on the door or find Santus Circus on facebook here

Ramsgate Feastival

The Ramsgate FreeWheelin FEASTival is set to take place on Government Acre, Ramsgate for the first time from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.

Hosted by Zoom Events, the FEASTival will be free to enter and will feature street foods, bars, alfresco dining, live music, children’s entertainment and a host of artisan groceries, arts and crafts.

Ramsgate FreeWheelin FEASTival is free to enter and will be open on Friday 1st July 11am – 9pm, Saturday 2nd July 9am – 9pm and Sunday 3rd July 10am – 6pm.

For further information about Ramsgate FreeWheelin FEASTival visit https://www.zoomevents.co.uk/ramsgate-freewheelin-feastival/

Margate Tech Club

July 2, 10am to noon, A free drop-in session to explore and play with tech at The Margate School

Margate Tech Club is a free drop-in within a safe and welcoming space where you and your family can explore and play with tech, under the supervision and guidance of helpful experts.

The Tech Club includes a workshop activity, which you can sign up for on the day. Please bring along a laptop if you have one.

Margate Tech Club is free to attend, however, donations welcome in order to keep future Tech Clubs running.

Charity raffle and jumble sale

Wards estate agents in Broadstairs are raising money for the Children’s Trust charity for children with brain injuries.

The business, in Broadstairs High Street, will host the jumble and a raffle with prizes donated by local traders from 9am through to around 4pm.

Skagate

July 1-3, Olby’s Soul café, Margate

A stellar line up of Jamaican & UK artists packed into a weekend of skanking and dancing!

Starts July 1st 4pm – until July 3rd 11pm

Skagate returns with a stellar line up of Jamaican & UK artists packed into a weekend of skanking, dancing and meeting up with friends old and new.

STRANGER COLE Backed By… INTENSIFIED

CHAINSKA BRASSIKA

Special Guest

SKASHACK DJs

Tickets for this top weekend of live music celebrating our Great British Music Culture and its relationship with the sounds that inspired the rise of Two Tone in this country are as follows:

Full Weekend £30adv – £35 on the door

Day Pass Friday Chainska Brassika £18.50 adv – £20.00 on the door

Day Pass Saturday Stranger Cole £22.50 adv – £25.00 on the door

All tickets are subject to 10% booking fee

DJ’s Include Skashack & Guests Playing Original 50’s & 60’s Ska Reggae

Click here to book

Bunker of Zion

July 1-2, Salvation Army, Union Crescent, Margate

Friday 1 July: 7.30pm

Saturday 2 July: 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Music has been banned by the authorities. Dancing, singing and harmonies are forbidden. But in the Bunker of Zion there is colour and joy. Can this celebration of culture, community and difference shatter the outside dystopia?

Traditional Zimbabwean Mbira and Marimba instruments will create joyful, bouncing rhythms and powerful songs. There is a fusion of traditional gumboot and modern Zimbabwean breakdance. New stories are being created from shared memories, handed down through generations.

Immerse yourself in the Bunker of Zion – a safe space full of hopeful revolution.

Standard advance ticket: £12.50/ Door price: £15 / Group Discount: £40 for 4 tickets

Book now

Outdoor Cinema

July 2, The Oval Bandstand and Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville

Grab the popcorn, a drink and deckchair to enjoy an outdoor cinema

7:30pm Doors open (drinks and snacks available) with film starting at 8.30pm and finishing at 11pm

GRASS is bringing the Cliftonville community together to enjoy the unique atmosphere of an outdoor cinema with friends and family!

Thelma & Louise is a 1991 American female buddy road crime film directed by Ridley Scott and written by Callie Khouri. It stars Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan Sarandon as Louise, two friends who embark on a road trip that ends up in unforeseen circumstances. FILM RATED 15

Deckchair seating is included in all tickets

The GRASS Bar will be onsite serving a full selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks

Popcorn and selection of treats are available from our concession stall

Tickets £9.99 at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cliftonville-outdoor-cinema-thelma-and-louise-tickets-179861379227

Broadstairs Bandstand

July 2, 2,30pm-4pm, Beckenham Concert Band

July 3, 2.30pm-4pm, East Peckham Silver Band

Elvis (12a)

Palace Cinema, Broadstairs

A kaleidoscopic kinetic exploration of the life and music of Elvis (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his Svengali manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). From director Baz Lurhman (Strictly Ballroom, Romeo and Juliet, The Great Gatsby).

Friday 1 July 7.30pm

Saturday 2 July 7.30pm

Sunday 3 July 3.30pm

Monday 4 July 7.30pm

Tuesday 5 July 3pm

Wednesday 6 July 7.30pm

Thursday 7 July 7.30pm

Book here

Walk & Talk

July 2, 10,30am, The Powell, Birchington

This circular walk starts at The Powell, and finishes at The Powell for coffee or a refreshing G&T, via The Refillable Van, so bring your empty bottles to fill up!

The Powell Bar & Restaurant, 11 The Square, Birchington CT7 9AF

The first Saturday of every month, 10:30-12:30.

Rabbit awareness sessions

July 2-3, TAG Pet Rescue

11am and 12.30pm pre-bookable slots. Booking is essential as parking is limited.

This event is specifically for people who want to learn more about what rabbits need and how to give them the best care.

Email tagpet@btinternet.com to reserve your space

Sandwich Folk and Ale Festival

Entertainment, folk music, food and of course, Ale, July 2-3 across Sandwich.

Full line-up at https://www.sandwich-folk-and-ale.org/

RAF Manston History Museum bootfair

July 2, Buyers 10am to 4pm, Manston Control Tower Taxiway Bootfair (traders from 9am)

Pre sale tickets £10 cars, £13.50 vans

On the Day £13.50 cars, £15.50 vans

Free parking

Dogs welcome on leads.

Kent Coast Volunteering quiz

July 2, 7pm, Small Boat Owners Association, 4 Guildford Lawn, Ramsgate

£5pp, teams up to 6

Sunday, July 3

Ramsgate blitz walks

The sites and places and stories of the heaviest bombed seaside town in the county.

Free. (Donations welcome) dogs welcome

First Sunday each month 10am

Every Friday evening 7pm in July and August

All from Ramsgate library. No booking needed

Details 01843 599755.

Flying Moon in Space

July 3, Elsewhere, Margate. Doors open at 7pm

Flying Moon In Space are a six-piece band from Leipzig, Germany borne out of live improvisations which are known to last hours at a time.

This is an 18+ event.

Tickets and Pricing

General Admission ― £8

18 – 23 (Concession Ticket) ― £5

Book now

Ramsgate Handmade and Vintage Fair

July 3, 11am to 5pm, Harbour Parade

Ramsgate’s regular maker’s market with locally-produced and made goodies galore

We’re very happy to be back in business! A fun day with seasonal activities for families to enjoy.

Free outdoor concert at The Oval Bandstand & Lawns.

Doors/Bar 1-5PM, Concert 2-4pm

3rd July: Laurie Wright – Laurie Wright is an up and coming singer-songwriter in London who has been breaking through with his band despite the pandemic

Jazz barbecue

July 3, 1pm, The Falstaff, Ramsgate

Live Jazz classics. Lynne Wallis on vocals and Frances Knight on keyboards. Old standards from Ella to Nina to Sarah Vaughan, and some summery Astrid Gilberto, with some Latin rhythms thrown in too.

Lindsey Mendick ‘Off With Her Head’

3 July – 28 August, Carl Freedman Gallery, Margate

For her first solo exhibition with the gallery, Lindsey Mendick has created a fully immersive installation including new ceramic sculptures, furniture, live performances, film and large stage sets that transform the gallery space.

Lindsey Mendick lives and works in Margate. Mendick received an MA in Sculpture from the Royal College of Art, London in 2017. She works predominantly with clay, a medium that is often associated with decoration and the domestic, subverting these historic connotations to create skilled monuments to ‘low culture’ and the contemporary female experience.

Free entry. Find the gallery online at https://carlfreedman.com/

Toy Art

Opens July 3. The Front Room, Bellvue Road, Ramsgate

Art toys are hand sculpted, cast, painted and packaged to look like real products then released in limited editions. There are now makers and collectors all around the world. All four of the artists in this show have sold their work globally to an appreciative audience.

Toy Art featuring Trap Toys, Based Gore, For The Love Of Old Toys, and Slug Industries is at The Front Room, 10 Bellevue Road, Ramsgate, CT11 8LB from July 3-10, 11 am – 5 pm. Closed Monday, July 4.

Coastal Crafty Crew fair

July 3, 10am to 3pm, Small Barn at Quex Park, Birchington

Selection of handmade crafts. Free parking and free admission.

Tombola in aid of British Deaf Association and The Children’s Air Ambulance.

Email coastalcraftycrew@gmail.com