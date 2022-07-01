23 things to do and see in Thanet, July 2-3

Saturday, July 2
Margate Old Town market
July 2, 10am to 3pm, Market Place
Local traders in adults and kids vintage, Vinyl, Homeware, Jewellery, Art and design, Pottery and more.
Diary of a Madman and The Nose
July 2-3, Sarah Thorne Theatre, Broadstairs
A double bill of two plays by Gogol
1st July start time: 7:30pm
2nd July start time: 2:30pm & 7:30pm
A double bill of two plays by Gogol, performed in the round theatre style.
Unreserved seating.
£13 in advance / £15 on the door
Book here: https://www.sarahthornetheatre.co.uk/book
Santus Circus
Santus Circus is entertaining families in Ramsgate with shows until July 10.
The French family run circus is set up on land off Lord of the Manor roundabout/Hengist Way and has a variety of exciting acts on offer.
Friday 1st: 5pm and 7:30pm
Saturday 2nd: 2pm and 5pm
Sunday 3rd: 2pm and 5pm
Book on 07843 884 787, pay on the door or find Santus Circus on facebook here
Ramsgate Feastival
The Ramsgate FreeWheelin FEASTival is set to take place on Government Acre, Ramsgate for the first time from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.
Hosted by Zoom Events, the FEASTival will be free to enter and will feature street foods, bars, alfresco dining, live music, children’s entertainment and a host of artisan groceries, arts and crafts.
Ramsgate FreeWheelin FEASTival is free to enter and will be open on Friday 1st July 11am – 9pm, Saturday 2nd July 9am – 9pm and Sunday 3rd July 10am – 6pm.
For further information about Ramsgate FreeWheelin FEASTival visit https://www.zoomevents.co.uk/ramsgate-freewheelin-feastival/
Margate Tech Club
July 2, 10am to noon, A free drop-in session to explore and play with tech at The Margate School
Margate Tech Club is a free drop-in within a safe and welcoming space where you and your family can explore and play with tech, under the supervision and guidance of helpful experts.
The Tech Club includes a workshop activity, which you can sign up for on the day. Please bring along a laptop if you have one.
Margate Tech Club is free to attend, however, donations welcome in order to keep future Tech Clubs running.
Charity raffle and jumble sale
Wards estate agents in Broadstairs are raising money for the Children’s Trust charity for children with brain injuries.
The business, in Broadstairs High Street, will host the jumble and a raffle with prizes donated by local traders from 9am through to around 4pm.
Skagate
July 1-3, Olby’s Soul café, Margate
A stellar line up of Jamaican & UK artists packed into a weekend of skanking and dancing!
Starts July 1st 4pm – until July 3rd 11pm
Skagate returns with a stellar line up of Jamaican & UK artists packed into a weekend of skanking, dancing and meeting up with friends old and new.
STRANGER COLE Backed By… INTENSIFIED
CHAINSKA BRASSIKA
Special Guest
SKASHACK DJs
Tickets for this top weekend of live music celebrating our Great British Music Culture and its relationship with the sounds that inspired the rise of Two Tone in this country are as follows:
Full Weekend £30adv – £35 on the door
Day Pass Friday Chainska Brassika £18.50 adv – £20.00 on the door
Day Pass Saturday Stranger Cole £22.50 adv – £25.00 on the door
All tickets are subject to 10% booking fee
DJ’s Include Skashack & Guests Playing Original 50’s & 60’s Ska Reggae
Bunker of Zion
July 1-2, Salvation Army, Union Crescent, Margate
Friday 1 July: 7.30pm
Saturday 2 July: 2.30pm & 7.30pm
Music has been banned by the authorities. Dancing, singing and harmonies are forbidden. But in the Bunker of Zion there is colour and joy. Can this celebration of culture, community and difference shatter the outside dystopia?
Traditional Zimbabwean Mbira and Marimba instruments will create joyful, bouncing rhythms and powerful songs. There is a fusion of traditional gumboot and modern Zimbabwean breakdance. New stories are being created from shared memories, handed down through generations.
Immerse yourself in the Bunker of Zion – a safe space full of hopeful revolution.
Standard advance ticket: £12.50/ Door price: £15 / Group Discount: £40 for 4 tickets
Outdoor Cinema
July 2, The Oval Bandstand and Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville
Grab the popcorn, a drink and deckchair to enjoy an outdoor cinema
7:30pm Doors open (drinks and snacks available) with film starting at 8.30pm and finishing at 11pm
GRASS is bringing the Cliftonville community together to enjoy the unique atmosphere of an outdoor cinema with friends and family!
Thelma & Louise is a 1991 American female buddy road crime film directed by Ridley Scott and written by Callie Khouri. It stars Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan Sarandon as Louise, two friends who embark on a road trip that ends up in unforeseen circumstances. FILM RATED 15
Deckchair seating is included in all tickets
The GRASS Bar will be onsite serving a full selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks
Popcorn and selection of treats are available from our concession stall
Tickets £9.99 at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cliftonville-outdoor-cinema-thelma-and-louise-tickets-179861379227
Broadstairs Bandstand
July 2, 2,30pm-4pm, Beckenham Concert Band
July 3, 2.30pm-4pm, East Peckham Silver Band
Elvis (12a)
Palace Cinema, Broadstairs
A kaleidoscopic kinetic exploration of the life and music of Elvis (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his Svengali manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). From director Baz Lurhman (Strictly Ballroom, Romeo and Juliet, The Great Gatsby).
Friday 1 July 7.30pm
Saturday 2 July 7.30pm
Sunday 3 July 3.30pm
Monday 4 July 7.30pm
Tuesday 5 July 3pm
Wednesday 6 July 7.30pm
Thursday 7 July 7.30pm
Walk & Talk
July 2, 10,30am, The Powell, Birchington
This circular walk starts at The Powell, and finishes at The Powell for coffee or a refreshing G&T, via The Refillable Van, so bring your empty bottles to fill up!
The Powell Bar & Restaurant, 11 The Square, Birchington CT7 9AF
The first Saturday of every month, 10:30-12:30.
Rabbit awareness sessions
July 2-3, TAG Pet Rescue
11am and 12.30pm pre-bookable slots. Booking is essential as parking is limited.
This event is specifically for people who want to learn more about what rabbits need and how to give them the best care.
Email tagpet@btinternet.com to reserve your space
Sandwich Folk and Ale Festival
Entertainment, folk music, food and of course, Ale, July 2-3 across Sandwich.
Full line-up at https://www.sandwich-folk-and-ale.org/
RAF Manston History Museum bootfair
July 2, Buyers 10am to 4pm, Manston Control Tower Taxiway Bootfair (traders from 9am)
Pre sale tickets £10 cars, £13.50 vans
On the Day £13.50 cars, £15.50 vans
Dogs welcome on leads.
Sunday, July 3
Ramsgate blitz walks
The sites and places and stories of the heaviest bombed seaside town in the county.
Free. (Donations welcome) dogs welcome
First Sunday each month 10am
Every Friday evening 7pm in July and August
All from Ramsgate library. No booking needed
Details 01843 599755.
Flying Moon in Space
July 3, Elsewhere, Margate. Doors open at 7pm
Flying Moon In Space are a six-piece band from Leipzig, Germany borne out of live improvisations which are known to last hours at a time.
This is an 18+ event.
Tickets and Pricing
General Admission ― £8
18 – 23 (Concession Ticket) ― £5
Ramsgate Handmade and Vintage Fair
July 3, 11am to 5pm, Harbour Parade
Ramsgate’s regular maker’s market with locally-produced and made goodies galore
We’re very happy to be back in business! A fun day with seasonal activities for families to enjoy.
Free outdoor concert at The Oval Bandstand & Lawns.
Doors/Bar 1-5PM, Concert 2-4pm
3rd July: Laurie Wright – Laurie Wright is an up and coming singer-songwriter in London who has been breaking through with his band despite the pandemic
Jazz barbecue
July 3, 1pm, The Falstaff, Ramsgate
Live Jazz classics. Lynne Wallis on vocals and Frances Knight on keyboards. Old standards from Ella to Nina to Sarah Vaughan, and some summery Astrid Gilberto, with some Latin rhythms thrown in too.
Lindsey Mendick ‘Off With Her Head’
3 July – 28 August, Carl Freedman Gallery, Margate
For her first solo exhibition with the gallery, Lindsey Mendick has created a fully immersive installation including new ceramic sculptures, furniture, live performances, film and large stage sets that transform the gallery space.
Lindsey Mendick lives and works in Margate. Mendick received an MA in Sculpture from the Royal College of Art, London in 2017. She works predominantly with clay, a medium that is often associated with decoration and the domestic, subverting these historic connotations to create skilled monuments to ‘low culture’ and the contemporary female experience.
Free entry. Find the gallery online at https://carlfreedman.com/
Toy Art
Opens July 3. The Front Room, Bellvue Road, Ramsgate
Art toys are hand sculpted, cast, painted and packaged to look like real products then released in limited editions. There are now makers and collectors all around the world. All four of the artists in this show have sold their work globally to an appreciative audience.
Toy Art featuring Trap Toys, Based Gore, For The Love Of Old Toys, and Slug Industries is at The Front Room, 10 Bellevue Road, Ramsgate, CT11 8LB from July 3-10, 11 am – 5 pm. Closed Monday, July 4.
Coastal Crafty Crew fair
July 3, 10am to 3pm, Small Barn at Quex Park, Birchington
Selection of handmade crafts. Free parking and free admission.
Tombola in aid of British Deaf Association and The Children’s Air Ambulance.