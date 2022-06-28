Banned driver on temporary release from prison back behind bars after Ramsgate police chase

A disqualified driver who failed to stop for police while on temporary release from prison will spend a further year behind bars.

Joshua Chambers, 29, was spotted behind the wheel of a white Citroen DS3 in the King Street area of Ramsgate, shortly after 12pm on Thursday, June 23.

Kent Police officers knew he had been banned from driving following a previous court case and indicated for him to stop by activating their lights and sirens.

Instead, Chambers accelerated away from their unmarked patrol car, exceeding the speed limit and mounting the pavement on two occasions before the pursuing officers lost sight of him.

He was arrested around 50 minutes later after officers attended an address linked to him and found him inside.

Chambers appeared before Folkestone magistrates the following day and pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He had a further 12 months added to his existing prison sentence and was disqualified from driving for an additional three years.

Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson of Kent Police said: “Joshua Chambers clearly has no respect for the law and appears unable to abide by the rules of the road, even when on temporary release from prison.

“The manner of his driving put other road users and pedestrians at serious risk of harm and he will now spend a longer period of time behind bars as a result.”