Ramsgate child rapist jailed for 25 years

A Ramsgate man who sexually abused three teenage girls has been jailed.

Stephen Saville, 61, formerly of Cliffsend, abused the girls between 2009 and 2017.

He convinced one of the girls they were in a consensual relationship and they were having an affair behind his partner’s back. When she wanted to date boys her own age, Saville would tell her not to. It was then the girl reported the abuse in 2017.

On other occasions, Saville would shout abuse at his victims if he found them texting boys and he would ply them with alcohol before abusing them.

The abuse was reported by the other two girls in 2018 when they began to understand they were victims of his abuse.

Saville was arrested and later charged with multiple sexual offences including rape and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, he was found guilty and on Wednesday (June 15) he was jailed for 25 years and ordered to serve an additional one year on licence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Carl Mcgee from the Vulnerability Investigation Team in Thanet, said: “I would like to commend the victims in coming forward and having the courage to report the abuse that they endured for many years.

“Saville abused his position, taking full advantage of vulnerable young girls who didn’t know any different.

“They may never get over what he has done to them, but I hope they find some comfort in the fact he is now behind bars and no able to hurt anyone else.”

