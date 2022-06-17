20 things to do and see in Thanet, June 18-19

Saturday June 18

Discovery Planet and AiR

At a free Meteorite Mash-Up event people will learn why spacecraft need to be built to withstand the impact of tiny particles of space dust, and will have a go at building their own shield. They’ll also learn how to identify the minuscule micrometeorites that can be found on most of our roofs.

Workshops will take place at Discovery Planet’s new HQ, 47 High Street, Ramsgate CT119AG, on Saturday (June 18) for members of the public. They will begin on the hour, every hour from 10am to 3pm, which is when the last one starts. The 10am session is set aside as a special quiet session for people who particularly need a calmer environment. There is no need to book – just turn up!

Discovery Planet’s collaboration with Arts in Ramsgate is continuing too. Participants will be able to walk straight over to AiR’s new High Street venue and explore the space topic further with artist Melanie King who will be making meteorite cyanotype artworks using the power of the sun and actual meteorite dust.

AiR’s sessions will start at 10 minutes past the hour, are open to anyone, and are also completely free of charge.

More can be found about Arts in Ramsgate and their ongoing programme of events and activities by looking at their website www.artsinramsgate.org.uk Discovery Planet’s website is www.discoveryplanet.co.uk.

Lock Horns Wrestling

Lock Horns Wrestling (LHW) is at Minster Village Hall on Saturday, June 18.

The show promises familiar faces and heels, in addition to some new wrestlers on the card. Fans can expect a ‘king of the ring’ style tournament to crown the number 1 contender to the LHW title, an LHW championship match contested under British rules and a tag team match.

Doors open at 7pm, with the bell sounding at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticket Taylor at: https://buytickets.at/lockhornswrestling/676018

Minster Open Gardens

June 18-19

A varied assortment of private gardens, open with plenty of opportunities to purchase plants or have refreshments around Minster.

Lunches and refreshments available at Old Schools & gardens, in aid of St. Mary’s Church buildings.

Free parking in Recreation Grounds

Adults £5 (for both days, and includes children under 14). Pay at venue

Olby’s Soul Cafe & Powder Mill Productions Folk & Ale All Dayer

June 18 from 2pm

Olby’s Soul Cafe & Powder Mill Productions present their first Folk & Ale All Dayer with guest brewery Angels & Demons providing a selection of Kent’s finest.

General Tickets £25 / Door Price £30

Click here to book tickets

Festability

June 18, 11:30am- 8pm, Quex Park, Birchington

Festability is a music festival for people with disabilities living in Kent. There are over 50,000 children, young people and adults with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities in Kent.

The music festival has some additional elements to make it more suitable and be fully inclusive to all. This includes a quiet/chill zone with sensory lights and sounds, a changing places suite, qualified staff to help and a karaoke tent.

Single ticket £15 / Family ticket £55

Click here to book tickets

Broadstairs Dickens Festival

Broadstairs Dickens Festival returns for its 85th year.

The festival, from June 16-19, marks the town’s link to the Victorian author who first came to visit in 1837 when he was 25.

Expect cricket, gin tasting, the festival play, talks, a Victorian Summer fair and music, the Grand Parade and more.

Find more details at https://www.broadstairsdickensfestival.co.uk/

The Isle of Thanet Photographic Society’s annual exhibition

York Street Gallery, Ramsgate

Exhibition open from daily 10.30am-4pm until Tuesday, June 21, closed Monday.

The Isle of Thanet Photographic Society’s present their annual exhibition

Featuring around 40 prints taken by members, ranging from abstract through to landscapes to wildlife.

Some of the works will be for sale to visitors.

Margate Old Town Market

June 18, 10am to 3pm, Market Place

A selection of locally produced goods, vintage clothes, gifts and crafts.

Find them by the Margate Museum

Ramsgate Tunnels model railway exhibition

June 18

Miniature replicas showing life in a small scale as the proud model makers display 12 layouts ranging from The Docklands Light Railway to sleepy branch lines in the Kentish countryside.

Entrance to the exhibition in the Tunnels is free and will be open from 10am to 4pm. There will also be a chance to buy railway souvenirs or even bag a bargain or two from the sales stands. And of course, the famous ‘Tunnels Teas’ will be open for cake and coffee.

There will also be two special railway tunnel tours allowing those taking part to follow the route of the Ramsgate Tunnel Railway as far as the blocked portal that once allowed the electric trains to reach Hereson Road.

Tickets for these special railway tours and the normal explorer tours of the famous wartime air raid tunnels are available to book and buy from www.ramsgatetunnels.org

Margate Mambo

Day and night party with Likeminded Music and House of Clubs across 2 venues.

On the coast at the Lighthouse Bar, Margate for a free day time summer shindig! Music starts at 1pm

With 17 confirmed artists across the day/night, dance with into the sunset at the lighthouse bar surrounded by sea and sand.

From 9pm join the party below ground level at the newly refurbish Freddies lounge. Expect the music to adjust to the hour with a more progressive and underground vibe

DJs, live percussion, free Hawaiian leis and a limbo comp.

Music powered by Mark One Sound with additions at both venues.

After party starts at 9pm until 2am, message Likeminded Music for entryhttps://www.facebook.com/Likemindednights

Community Litter Pick

June 18, 2.30pm-3.30pm. Meet at St Philips Church, Summerfield Road, Margate at 2pm.

Hosted by Friends of Botany Bay and Kingsgate] and Palm Bay and Northdown Community group

Base camp at St Philips Church where equipment will provided. Please bring your own gloves.

Free tea, coffee and biscuits will be served in the Church lounge from 3pm for those attending.

Sharon Pease testimonial match

June 18 from 2pm, Margate FC grounds

The match raises money for Pilgrims Hospices charity to aid in the care and support of cancer patients. The charity has helped people known to many players in the game

Let’s Jubilate’ Tropical Beat Suite

June 18-19, Turner Contemporary Foyle Room, Margate

A weekend of dance, funded by Awards for All with free dance workshops and subsided dance events, interactive participation, food and drink made by Antonella Orsino.

June 18

Beginners Tango Workshop 1 – 2pm, free, with Queer Tango London

Let’s Jubilate! Milonga 2pm – 6pm, £10, live music from Tango Siempre & performance by Queer Tango London

Co-hosts Anna Symes, Leon Williams, Gawaine Preston & Mike Evans

June 19

Tropical Beat Workshop, Noon – 1pm, free, with Leon Williams, a tropical beat *dance* journey through time. Exploring the foundations of Calypso

Let’s Jubilate! Celebration Dance 1pm – 4:30pm, £10, tropical beat social dancing, featuring Calypso, Bossa Nova, Mambo, Conga, Samba & Swing plus a dash of ballroom!

Co-hosts & DJs Anna Symes & Leon Williams, Bossa Nova class by Sam Gosk, Swing by Jerome Anderson, DJ set by Bernadette Hawkes

DJs, food & drink and lots of dancing!

Booking at bit.ly/letsjubilatemargate

Palace Cinema, Broadstairs

BETWEEN TWO WORLDS (12A)

Juliet Binoche (Three Colours Blue, The English Patient) stars in this frequently witty, but deadly serious true story of a French journalist going undercover to expose horrendous working conditions at the margins of society. Soon she finds herself deeply involved with her new workmates and questioning the ethics of her disingenuous methods. Do the ends justify the means?

Saturday 18 June 4pm

Sunday 19 June 7pm

Tuesday 21 June 7.30pm

Thursday 23 June 4pm

Book at https://thepalacecinema.co.uk/whats-on/

Tracey Emin, A Journey To Death

Last weekend to view the exhibition at Margate’s Carl Freedman Gallery in Union Crescent

Expect raw, emotionally powerful drawings and paintings interrogating the nature of life, death and mortality.

A Journey To Death is a comprehensive solo exhibition of new prints, large-scale monotypes and bronze sculptures.

The Gallery is open Wednesdays – Sundays from 12-6pm

Please see visiting information for Carl Freedman Gallery before you visit.

Sunday, June 19

Reflective Hands presents Ural Thomas and The Pain

Live at Elsewhere, The Centre, Margate, June 19, doors open at 7pm

Universally recognized as one of the most exciting singers remaining from the original soul era, 82 year-old Ural Thomas and his band The Pain just released their third LP “Dancing Dimensions”.

This is an 18+ event.

General Admission ― £12.50

18-23 (Concession Ticket) ― £6.50

Book now

Bush Craft

June 19, 10am to noon, Monkton Nature Reserve

10am to noon (Ages 5-8)

‘Making Medals’ – using a bow saw, children will be supported to cut a ‘wood cookie’. After smoothing it with sandpaper, a hole is then made using a hand drill. Children can then decorate their medal and thread it onto string. There will be a chance to make ‘hapa zome flags’ – a way of transferring natural pigments from flowers directly on to fabric. Children will enjoy toasting apples with cinnamon and sugar over the fire.

12.30pm to 2.30pm (Ages 9-12)

Children will be supported to practise knots creating a tarp shelter and using hammocks. They will have fun making paracord bracelets and toasting apples with sugar and cinnamon over the fire.

Tickets £15

Run by qualified teacher and Level 3 Forest School Leader, Alecia Brewster. This session will take place on the upper level of the reserve. Booking essential via: education@monkton-reserve.org

After securing your reservation you will be sent a payment link. Refunds are not available. Parents/ carers will be required to complete a consent form for all attendees upon making a reservation

Broadstairs Bandstand

June 19, 2.30pm-4pm, live music with BAE Systems brass band

The Oval Bandstand and Lawns

June 19 Sold on Soul, lively and popular function band.

Doors/Bar 1-5PM, Concert 2-4pm

Larry Achiampong Wayfinder exhibition at Turner Contemporary

Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-5pm, Free

Largest solo exhibition to date by British Ghanaian artist Larry Achiampong, including an ambitious newly commissioned feature-length film ‘Wayfinder’, which follows a young girl’s journey across England.

The exhibition also includes the largest UK presentation of Achiampong’s Relic Traveller project (2017 – ongoing). This multi-disciplinary work envisages a pan-African alliance of travellers who explore landscapes of the near future, collecting testimonies of those who have been historically oppressed by colonialism, capitalism and globalisation.

Alongside his exhibition, Achiampong has curated a display of paintings by JMW Turner.

As part of the exhibition, many of the video games that have influenced Achiampong’s work, will be showcased with examples include; Ico, Journey, Inside, Legend of Zelda and Ori and the Blind Forest. The Gaming Room will include playable consoles, a workshop area, a stage for talks and game soundtracks.

Sunday, June 19 – Don’t forget it’s Father’s Day!