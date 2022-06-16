Dispersal order put in place to combat anti-social behaviour in Broadstairs

Kent Police has implemented a 48-hour dispersal order in Broadstairs to reduce the chances of anti-social behaviour in the town during the hot weather.

The order, which came into force at 3pm today (June 16), applies in an area bordered by Lindenthorpe Road in the north, the seafront in the east, The Vale in the south and The Broadway in the west.

The order gives police additional powers to move on anyone causing a nuisance and, if necessary, to arrest those who return to the area once dispersed.

The order comes on the heels of recent incidents including a disturbance in the town this month which required the attendance of armed officers.

Reports were made of a group of youths with knives heading into the town after getting off a train. It is reported four or five people assaulted a second group and then left the scene at the seafront end of the town’s High Street at 5.07pm on Friday (June 10)..

Officers attended and a knife was located and seized. No injuries were reported at the scene but subsequent enquiries suggest one person may have suffered a minor injury.

An investigation was undertaken and three boys, two aged 16 and one aged 15, were later arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

The teenagers, who are all from the Sittingbourne area, were later bailed to return to a police station on Monday 4 July.

Acting Inspector Jim Woodward, of Thanet Community Safety Unit, said: “We have introduced these measures following recent reports of nuisance youths in Broadstairs town centre and a disturbance in the High Street earlier this month.

“We will take robust action against anyone whose behaviour upsets the vast majority of people who come here to enjoy the area.”

The order can be extended if deemed necessary.