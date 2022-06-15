Choir performance of Crying Out Loud to raise funds for Margate Independent Food Bank

A new and original piece of music by Broadstairs composer Naomi Hammerton will be performed by The Neptune’s Choir to raise funds for Margate Independent Food Bank.

Naomi has written a piece of music that explores the power of tears; this private and personal action we all share and can use to express ourselves in both sadness and joy.

The work – Crying Out Loud – will be performed by Neptune’s Choir – comprising regulars at the Broadstairs pub – and Kings Place Choir and presented alongside other powerful artwork exploring the theme of tears, in the Queens Hall at The Winter Gardens, Margate on Friday, July 1.

The show opens at 7pm. Tickets Full Price: £12.50, Child (Under 16’s): £5, Booking Fee: £1 per ticket

To book click here

Find out more about Margate Independent Foodbank: https://www. mifoodbank.org/