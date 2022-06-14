‘Buoyant’ Thanet jobs market and recruitment for Manston immigration centre

Recruitment is underway for the Manston immigration centre with some 380 roles to fill.

The former Fire Training and Development Centre at Manston has been commandeered for use for processing those that arrive in the country seeking asylum through what the government terms ’illegal’ routes. This follows the closure of Dover’s Tug Haven short-term immigration detention facilities.

Last December the Home Office confirmed that part of the Ministry of Defence site at Manston would be a processing centre for asylum seekers.

The secure site holds people for up to five days as security and identity checks are completed. Short term initial accommodation is provided.

The Home Office says people are brought there for initial screening and processing before going onto longer term accommodation.

People who travel to the UK through safe and legal routes – such as the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy or Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme – will not be taken to Manston.

Under the new Migration and Economic Development Partnership anyone entering the UK ‘illegally’ may be relocated to Rwanda. The first flight to Rwanda is due to go tonight (June 14) after legal challenges to stop the scheme failed.

Protesters against the policy are currently at sites including Manston. The removal policy has been condemned by numerous charities, organisations, church leaders and opposition MPS.

Thanet Job Centre’s Labour Market Recruitment Specialist has been in contact with agency Brook Street which is currently recruiting for roles at the Immigration Centre and is looking for around 80 staff.

Brook Street will be attending a JobCentre Plus Jobsfair planned for June 29 at the Jobcentre in Argyle House in Ramsgate.

Mitie is also recruiting for care and custody officers for Manston and have about 300 vacancies to fill. Mitie will be in attendance at a JCP Jobs fair tomorrow (June 15) at Ramsgate football ground. These roles require people to have a full UK driving licence.

Thanet work service manager Anthony March said the isle’s labour market currently has lots of vacancies on offer.

He said: “Thanet currently has a buoyant labour market with plenty of jobs coming up in hospitality, civil service, security and health & social care to name a few.

“We have also been working with EK College and Wetherspoons to fill vacancies across both their Ramsgate and Margate sites with roles in hospitality. They held a successful recruitment day in the Argyle Centre in May and will also be joining us at the Job Fair at Ramsgate Football Ground as they still have jobs available.

“Grosvenor Casino is also recruiting and looking for croupiers to train up on site at Westwood, we held pre-screening interviews on Thursday, June 9 with 13 of our customers who attended their recruitment day yesterday (June 13) with an opportunity to start their croupier training programme.

“Employers attending the Jobsfair on Wednesday 15th June include Speciality Breads, 2gether Support Solutions, CareTech, Thanet Earth, Wetherspoons, Turning Point, BluTech, P Wave Medical, Morgan Jones and many more.”

Job Fairs run every 2 weeks

Wednesday 15th June Ramsgate Football Club Wednesday 29th June Ramsgate Argyle Centre Wednesday 13th July Ramsgate Argyle Centre

Anyone interested in attending needs to speak to their Work Coach in the Jobcentre.