CCTV image released in Margate robbery investigation

Detectives want to identify a man who might have information regarding a robbery in which cash and a mobile phone were stolen in Margate.

The incident happened at around 9.20pm on Sunday 17 April. It is reported the victim was approached by a man in Marine Gardens who then stole his mobile phone and wallet and demanded he withdraw cash from a nearby machine.

The victim refused and the suspect begun to walk away. The victim followed him in an effort to get his belongings back, which resulted in the victim being assaulted in Margate High Street.

The suspect left the scene with £100 in cash, a mobile phone and a credit card.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers have now released a CCTV image. Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/71801/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.