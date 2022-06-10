St Joseph’s primary school procession, cucumber sandwiches and tree planting for jubilee

Making cucumber sandwiches for Jubilee celebrations

St Joseph’s primary school in Broadstairs celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style.

Events began with a special assembly learning about the life of the Queen and enjoying various activities throughout the week.

Reception children made special cucumber sandwiches and crowns and the week culminated in a special Jubilee inspired picnic lunch including an individual Victoria Sponge cake for every child.

The finale was a Jubilee Pageant. Edmund, a trumpeter from Chatham and Clarendon Grammar School, led the procession of children who all dressed  in red, white and blue, and played a rendition of the National Anthem.

House Captains Olivia, James, Amber and Elsa then planted a Cherry Blossom tree in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

