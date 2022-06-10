St Joseph’s primary school procession, cucumber sandwiches and tree planting for jubilee

St Joseph’s primary school in Broadstairs celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style.

Events began with a special assembly learning about the life of the Queen and enjoying various activities throughout the week.

Reception children made special cucumber sandwiches and crowns and the week culminated in a special Jubilee inspired picnic lunch including an individual Victoria Sponge cake for every child.

The finale was a Jubilee Pageant. Edmund, a trumpeter from Chatham and Clarendon Grammar School, led the procession of children who all dressed in red, white and blue, and played a rendition of the National Anthem.

House Captains Olivia, James, Amber and Elsa then planted a Cherry Blossom tree in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.