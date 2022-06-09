It’s time for the 6th Ramsgate International Film & TV Festival

The 6th Ramsgate International Film & TV Festival kicks off today (June 9).

Venues for this year include The Falstaff, the Queen’s Head, Sugar Rush studios, the Addington Street Cozi Van Tutti, Ellington Park, Ramsgate Music Hall and The Flying Horse.

The festival, which runs until June 12, features scores of films, shorts, music videos and more from local filmmakers and those further afield.

The main venue is the Stage Door Arts academy at 66 High Street, Ramsgate. The awards ceremony will be held at this location on Sunday (June 12) evening.

The event is a celebration of new works by local and international filmmakers, embracing innovative storytelling and new technologies, where diversity and inclusion are a matter of fact. The festival wants to nurture emerging talents and confirmed filmmakers.

The organisation also runs a variety of screenings throughout the year to bring more international independent cinema to local audiences as well as various events and workshops.

The festival focus is to show new works and help promote film makers. Screenings are complemented by a strong programme of events and seminars with industry professionals.

All screenings are chosen by the Selection Committee, which is composed of a panel of industry professionals and local residents.