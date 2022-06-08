Ramsgate Arts Primary Has Got Talent hits the stage

Everyone was a winner as Ramsgate Arts Primary children took to the stage for a special talent show.

In front of a packed main hall, young performers from across the age groups demonstrated a range of performances that kept the crowd enthralled.

A panel of judges on stage scrutinised the acts and awarded them marks for presentation and performance.

The RAPS Has Got Talent spectacular was put on by children from Year 5 Year who did everything themselves including hosting, judging, controlling the music and making the PowerPoint display for the large screen above the stage.

Teacher Heather Dannell co-ordinated the event. She said: “There was an enormous amount of talent from the contestants who took part including dancing, singing, playing guitar and gymnastics.

“After watching the acts, the judges went off to deliberate and had a difficult time choosing their top three spots. Third was Sienna and Phoebe from Year 6 with their rendition of Fight Song; runner up singer Raph from Year 5; and the winner was Eva from year 3 with her astounding magic tricks.

“Huge praise goes to all our contestants and the team who worked so hard to put the show together and ensured it ran smoothly.

“We would like to say well done to all the performers – they are all winners in our eyes.”

Head of School Nick Budge agreed and praised the enthusiasm and attitude of the performers. He said: “It is no mean feat to get up on stage in front of the school and demonstrate your skills.

“Our talented girls and boys were of a high standard for their age ranges and they gave all of us in the audience a smashing treat.”