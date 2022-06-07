St Mildred’s Primary Infant School celebrates renewed Outstanding rating from Ofsted

Staff and pupils at St Mildred’s Primary Infant School in Broadstairs held a celebration day after maintaining their ‘Outstanding’ rating following a visit from education watchdog Ofsted in November.

Following a rigorous two-day inspection, it was confirmed that the school continued to be judged as Outstanding, following on from their previous inspection in 2016.

The inspector found: “Leadership of the school at all levels is exceptional. Leaders and staff are ambitious for pupils, including those who are disadvantaged or who have special educational needs and or disabilities (SEND)” and: “Staff care for and nurture pupils with commendable dedication. Parents and carers overwhelmingly agree.”

Staff at St Mildred’s continued to work to improve further since their previous inspection, implementing a curriculum designed to enthuse and challenge pupils.

The Ofsted inspectors noted: “The school’s curriculum, including in Early Years, has been carefully crafted. Subject leaders are knowledgeable about their areas of responsibility. They carefully check that high standards are consistently maintained throughout the school.”

Executive headteacher James Williams said: “It is particularly pleasing that this has been recognised after what has been a very difficult period for all schools over the past two years with Covid and it shows that what we are offering for our pupils is still judged to be of the very highest standard.

“It is also a tribute to the fantastic work of the Heads of School, Hannah Crutchley and Elena Hill, whose knowledge and skill has been a key part to the school’s success in recent times. Due to the most recent inspection framework, the pressure of school inspection is always high, but to have our work validated in this way is very pleasing.”

St Mildred’s continues to be part of the Thanet Endeavour Learning Trust (TELT), in partnership with Bromstone Primary School and Garlinge Primary School and Nursery, and the schools look forward to continuing to work together in coming months and years.

Di Springett, Chair of Governors of The Federation of Bromstone Primary School and St Mildred’s Primary Infant School, said: “As Governors we are delighted that the school continues to deliver an outstanding education for our fantastic pupils. We would like to say a huge thank you to every member of staff and the leadership team in making our vision a reality.”