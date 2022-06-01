Ambitious 10-year-old’s cake sale to raise money for her footballing dream

Emilia hopes to play for Chelsea one day Photo MFC

An enterprising 10-year-old is aiming to fund another year of training with Margate FC U11s by raising the money for her subs through a Jubilee cake sale.

St Gregory’s primary pupil Emilia Rawlings will be at the Jubilee party in Crow Hill Road, Garlinge, from 1pm selling homemade cakes, cookies and sweets,

The youngster, who dreams of becoming a Chelsea player, wants to raise money for her next season at Margate FC.

Emilia has enjoyed played for Margate and hopes to continue her next season within the team. Money raised will pay for monthly membership and travel.

All items on sale are £1.

