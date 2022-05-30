Thanet business: Artfuls brunch menu, openings, workspace offer and an award

Artfuls

Customer demand has seen the introduction of a new brunch menu at Artfuls in Broadstairs.

The beach and Dickens themed venue in John Street opened in November 2019 and built up a loyal customer base before the pandemic hit a few months later.

Like all hospitality businesses Artfuls, which is run buy Neal Parton and Michael Whitehead, there were the challenges of covid lockdowns and varying restrictions.

But as the country begins to return to a more normal footing, Neal says he believes this is the perfect time to expand the offerings at Artfuls.

The former massage therapist said: “Footfall is still an issue having come out the other side of the pandemic and now straight into a cost of living crisis. But, whilst business remains challenging in a tough economic climate I believe the launch of our brunch will appeal to all demographics.

“This is brand new to us and work has been going on behind the scenes for a few weeks now. Many of our customers have asked why we don’t serve breakfast and I was never sure that our venue was right, however given the current climate, I believe this has shown us an opportunity so we have gone with it.”

Options include the Oliver Twist and larger Mr Bumble English breakfasts, smashed avocado, eggs Royale, American pancakes and more. All are served from 10am until 2pm every day.

Find out more at www.artfuls.co.uk

Odins Miniatures

Odins Miniatures, selling products including dolls houses and furniture, has relocated and can now be found at 175-177 King Street, Ramsgate.

The hobby shop also stocks Warhammer models and paints.

Find them on facebook here

Bosswash

A new window and gutter cleaning service is being offered in Thanet. Bosswash exterior cleaning services has been set up by 21-year-old Jake Squire.

The service is available in Thanet, Dover, Folkestone, Hythe and surrounding areas.

Find Bosswash on facebook here

Jah Jah restaurant

A new Caribbean restaurant has opened in Ramsgate.

Jah Jah offers everything from salt fish fritters to Jerk chicken, goat curry, Plantain and more with vegetarian and vegan options.

Find the restaurant at 11 Harbour Street or on facebook here

Faith in Strangers

Faith in Strangers, based in Cliftonville, is offer­ing six months free work­space mem­ber­ship for three young adults to work on their projects or cre­ative pur­suits. It’s an oppor­tu­ni­ty to get sup­port from the work­space com­mu­ni­ty and all the facil­i­ties on offer. The pro­gramme will run year­ly with new can­di­dates and at the end of the six months there will be an oppor­tu­ni­ty to use the venue to demon­strate the prod­uct of their endeavours.

The offer is for people aged 18-25 who live in Thanet and work or would like to work within the creative and technological fields.

Submit an application by June 16. Find out more at https://faithinstrangers.co.uk/tyt

Instro Precision

Hi-tech manufacturing and engineering company Instro Precision Limited, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems UK, has been selected as the winner of the Best Global Military Technology Solutions Manufacturer, at the Corporate Vision Security Awards 2022.

The Discovery Park-based manufacturer was selected due to its record of consistent successes in manufacturing and delivery over the past 18 months. Most recently, the company manufactured and delivered the first tranche of its XACT nv33 Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) to the British Army as part of a contract awarded by the UK Ministry of Defence to the company last year. The systems were manufactured at Instro’s facility in Sandwich and were delivered to the British Army for operational use with a lead time of only six months.

In late 2021 the company was also selected for the UK Government’s Sharing in Growth (SiG) funding and development programme, supported by the regional growth fund which provides grants and support to British aerospace companies driving innovation and local employment. Instro was selected for the programme because the company met SiG’s criteria of strong growth potential, development of innovative defence technology and the possibility of creating additional jobs in the region.

Specialising in electro-optics and target acquisition systems, Instro provides systems to different sectors of the UK military and other Aerospace & Defence companies in the UK. The company, based in Sandwich, employs local specialists in highly skilled manufacturing and engineering roles, and is seeking to increase its business capacity in the coming years.

Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK said: “This award proves Instro’s status as a valued local employer and dependable supplier of high-quality equipment to the UK Ministry of Defence. Instro’s record of consistent delivery and innovation represents the company’s commitment to the local economy and to the UK as a whole.”

Instro Precision has been the site of a number of protests. Campaigners say the company supplies Israel with weapons to kill Palestinian people in Gaza.

In 2019 the firm moved to Discovery Park from Broadstairs, where it had been the targeted numerous times. There have also been several protests at its site in Discovery Park by groups including Palestine Action.