Platinum Jubilee: Tree planting and picnic at Garlinge primary and nursery

To mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the pupils and staff of Garlinge Primary School and Nursery have been celebrating in style.

As part of their celebrations, trees have been planted within the school nature area in the Queen’s honour. Some of the Year 5 children demonstrated excellent teamwork as they planted two cherry trees and one silver birch tree to mark this unique occasion.

Mrs Greenfield, who leads the history curriculum for the school, said: “It was lovely to see the children working together to create a historical memory for the school.”

Wyatt, one of the Year 5 children, added: “I was so excited to be asked to plant the trees. It’s lovely to know that they will be there for many years to come in honour of our Queen.”

The planting was marked by placing a commemorative plaque by the Jubilee Trees in the nature area.

Stephen Cope, Head of School said: “It is fantastic to see our children making a positive contribution to this historic occasion. Our Jubilee trees will enable us to remember this for many years to come.”

On Friday afternoon, the whole school gathered for a celebratory picnic on the sports field. The children wore their crowns with pride and waved their jubilee flags whilst joining in various fun games. They also welcomed the school’s mascot, Gala, to the celebration event.

During the afternoon, everyone stood in honour of the Queen and sang the National Anthem. The fun-filled day ended with a celebratory jubilee biscuit made by the school’s amazing kitchen staff and the taking home of a commemorative Platinum Jubilee mug.

Anna Northrop, Head of School, said: “It is clear to see that the children and staff had a fun and memorable afternoon commemorating the Queen’s Jubilee.

“Joining with nearly 1000 voices of the children and staff in the Garlinge community to sing the National Anthem in honour of the Queen was a truly amazing experience, which I know many of us will never forget!”