Police appeal to find missing Margate teen Ayesha Willard

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing woman from Margate.

Ayesha Willard was last seen at around 10.40am today (May 25) in The Parade area of the town.

The 19-year-old is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes and long light brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a black Guns N’ Roses jumper, light blue skinny jeans and pink trainers.

Anyone who has seen Ayesha or has information regarding her whereabouts should call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 25-0465.